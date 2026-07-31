What is an active case of influenza?

In Brick 5.3, we described the Scare Agency’s efforts to dodge our simple questions. How do you define and validate an active case of influenza?

After numerous contortions which would have made Henri Houdini proud, we decided to ask the Agency for an Internal Review of their FOI responses which appeared to us to be a master class in escape and evasion.

You have to focus when you read this post as it is possibly the most important of the series and of the whole winter crisis construct.

Remember it is the government, pharma and friends who have made monsters out of respiratory viruses and have built a whole industry around them. First and foremost, for decades influenza (and its squidgy alter ego “Flu”) has been treated as the only recognisable viral respiratory disease. That was until the emergence of SARS-CoV-2 and RSV, which by sheer coincidence with influenza form the triad of agents with licensed pharmaceuticals. The availability of licensed influenza vaccines and antivirals undoubtedly reinforced this narrow perspective: market the disease, and you market the pharmaceuticals.

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While this was going on, biased science ignored the microbiological existence of numerous other respiratory viruses, focusing almost exclusively on influenza.

So what does the Scare Agency, that engine and architect of the public health world, mean by the term influenza? How does it identify an active influenza case?