Pandemics: The second strand of our investigation concerns a deceptively simple question: what is a pandemic?

Share Trust the Evidence

Given the central place pandemics—and respiratory viruses in particular—occupy in government policy, one might expect a clear and consistent definition. Instead, when we asked the Government this straightforward question, the response was vague, evasive and logically inconsistent.

The same pattern emerged when we asked when the much-vaunted Pandemic Preparedness Strategy had actually been written. Once again, we received little more than a boilerplate response that failed to answer the question.

Read the Minister’s reply carefully. You will notice that she never actually answers the question.