You’ve probably all tried a cough syrup at some point; you may have given it to your children, but recently, global contamination has proven fatal. Cough syrup produced by one manufacturer, Digital Vision Pharma, has killed dozens of children in India.

Government analyses found the syrups contained the toxin diethylene glycol. However, India has recently found two more toxic syrups months after the poisoning deaths. The problem is also escalating globally, with spread to Indonesia, The Gambia and Uzbekistan.

Reuters report in ‘Uzbekistan, state prosecutors alleged distributors of a contaminated Indian cough syrup that killed 65 children in Uzbekistan paid local officials a bribe of $33,000 to skip mandatory testing.’ In Gambia, about 70 children under five died of acute kidney injuries after consuming cough syrups from an Indian company. In Indonesia, over 200 Indonesian children have died of acute kidney injury since 2022 from tainted cough syrup.

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All of the deadly cough syrups contain…