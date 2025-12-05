Hard on the heels of the UK’s Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) declaration of a National Housing Order to protect poultry from avian influenza comes the alarming news that Oxford, the seat of knowledge, is under threat of aerial bombardment and airborne invasion.

No, it’s not the Luftwaffe, nor the fallschirmjäger, it’s them birds loaded with H5N1 bombs.

Yesterday’s Oxford News carried the dire warning that the enemy is concentrating in Port Meadow and the presence of H5N1 is confirmed, as it was recently around Blenheim. No it’s not an attempt to kidnap Winston in his birthplace, avian influenza is everywhere.

“Oxford Direct Services (ODS), an Oxford City Council-owned company responsible for numerous services including street cleaning, said positive cases have recently been confirmed in Port Meadow in Oxford.”

Enough of this tomfoolery (pun intended). Yes, it is everywhere perhaps because the air raid wardens are using PCR. And you know (because we have it written many times) that if you subject a sample to repeated amplification cycles it will end up revealing what you want it to reveal. The number of cycles remains a secret, of course.

So what should we do?

Keep indoors.

Do not breathe, ever.

Throw all your dead chickens in the incinerator.

If a bird with a fever coughs in your face, jump on a bulldozer and try to see your GP, if not go to Casualty, they are all sitting around doing nothing anyway. If that does not work jump in the incinerator but do not forget to take your pacemaker out first.

Do not keep bald eagles as pets, especially bearded ones (pun intended).

AND here is kicker: “ODS added: “If you keep poultry or other birds, wash your hands and disinfect your footwear before and after tending them.”

Wash your hands? This suggestion was ridiculed by the air transmission prophets because it was the only intervention showing a consistent, if modest, effect on transmission.

Why is the ODS not recommending masks, space suites, NASA respirators with pantyhoses strapped across where your mouth used to be and air purifiers on every street corner as in the Vice Chancellor’s office?

This is the seat of learning and knowledge, with its Roman walls, site of Charles I court, Tolkien pubs and EBM heritage and all you can do is wash hands?

When Carl sent this story to the other geezer he accused Carl of making it up and photoshopping the Oxford News. Alas, these stories are destined to multiply.

Because

This post was written amongst jokes and cackles by two old geezers.