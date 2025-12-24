Mystery virus ‘sweeping world,’ and expert says it’s harder to treat than flu, headlines the Express.

We don’t know Grace Piercy, Kit Roberts, and Rory Gannon of the Express very well, but they have a lot to say about the latest - we hate to tell them - not-so-mysterious virus.

First, the claims:

‘An “untreatable” disease is said to be rising and spreading quickly, leaving a horrific trail of sick patients in its wake, a health expert has warned.’

‘if you are unfortunate enough to pick it up, then you may have to just tough it out.’

‘It’s pretty contagious because it’s heartier than other viruses – soap and water, or everyday disinfectant, won’t kill it, so it tends to live in the environment longer.’

Worked it out yet?

“The condition is spread through close contact,’

Hmm, not airborne for once?

‘Other symptoms might include diarrhoea or pinkeye, but this is highly varied, as there are over 60 strains.’

Still confused?

The Express is talking about…….. Adenovirus.

What they omit is that Adenoviruses were first discovered in 1953, when researchers led by Wallace P. Rowe isolated them from human adenoid tissue at the US National Institutes of Health.

They were named adenoviruses because they were initially found in the adenoids, and were soon recognised as causes of respiratory infections, conjunctivitis, and other illnesses.

There are more than 80 recognised human types, with roughly 50–60 well-established types, depending on classification updates. They are grouped into seven species: Human adenovirus A–G.

They are DNA viruses, so they mutate more slowly than RNA viruses. Adenoviruses change, but they don’t churn. They produce stable types, not fast-moving variants, which is why talking about “adenovirus variants” usually reflects borrowed COVID language rather than virology reality.

Adenoviruses usually cause boring, everyday infections - colds, sore eyes, or diarrhoea - not mystery illnesses or sudden new “variants”. However, despite a new low in MSM reporting, the media may be slowly learning that respiratory infections are made up of more than influenza and covid.

Adenovirus is a long-established cause of influenza-like illness (ILI), particularly in children, and has been quietly sitting in surveillance data for decades. ILI is a symptom category, not a diagnosis, and every rise in coughs and fevers does not require a new pathogen, variant, or theory. Adenovirus doing adenovirus things is not a mystery — it’s expected. It’s a shame the journos didn’t pick up on this and check the latest surveillance data.

As for the soap and water, they’re wrapped in a tough protein capsid that soap can’t break down. Soap and water can physically remove adenovirus from your hands (by washing it away), but it doesn’t reliably inactivate the virus the way it does with enveloped viruses: Appropriate surface disinfection (often bleach-based) is more reliable.

Adenoviruses circulate year-round. They don’t have a sharp winter season like influenza, and they don’t suddenly become more active because it’s Christmas. Becoming noticeable in the media - as with any other respiratory agent - doesn’t mean adenovirus is new: Same virus. Same behaviour. Same explanation. Only the headlines are new.

This post was written by two old geezers who recognise that Adenovirus isn’t mysterious, and it isn’t having a moment — it’s just doing what adenoviruses have always done.