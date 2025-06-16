RFK Jr. removes all Members of the CDC Vaccine Advisory Panel; He said a ‘clean sweep is necessary to reestablish public confidence in vaccine science.’

All 17 members of the committee advising the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention are being replaced.

As directed by President Trump’s Restoring the Gold Standard in Science executive order, new ACIP members must ensure that government scientific activities are informed by credible, reliable, and impartial scientific evidence.

Kennedy said. “ACIP's new members will prioritise public health and evidence-based medicine.”

It has been quite some time since the TTE has experienced such a strong emphasis on EBM.

In a Wall Street Op-ed, RFK Jr. wrote, “Most of ACIP’s members have received substantial funding from pharmaceutical companies, including those marketing vaccines.” As a consequence, “public confidence is waning,” he said.

“Some would try to explain this away by blaming misinformation or anti-science attitudes. To do so, however, ignores a history of conflicts of interest, persecution of dissidents, a lack of curiosity, and skewed science that has plagued the vaccine regulatory apparatus for decades,” he added.

The TTE office has also been aware for decades of the revolving door of scientists who move back and forth between pharma and those in high positions who are conflicted by the funds they receive.

In 2009, Deb Cohen revealed that Key scientists advising the World Health Organization on planning for an influenza pandemic had done paid work for pharmaceutical firms that stood to gain from the guidance they wrote. Key WHO guidance was authored by an influenza expert who had received payments from Roche, the manufacturer of oseltamivir, and GSK, the manufacturer of zanamivir.

Inquiries by the Council of Europe revealed that decision-making during the A/H1N1 crisis was opaque, resulting in misplaced priorities in public health, wasted public funds, unjustified fear, and potential health risks from vaccines and medications that may not have undergone proper testing before receiving fast-track approval.

US ACIP members are required to declare any potential conflicts of interest that arise in the course of ACIP tenure and any relevant business interests.

In the records of the last meeting in 2024, Dr. Yvonne Maldonado disclosed that she had previously served as a member of the Data and Safety Monitoring Board for Pfizer's meningococcal vaccine trials, as a site principal investigator (PI) for Pfizer's pediatric COVID-19 and maternal RSV vaccines, and as a site PI for AstraZeneca's varicella zoster vaccine trials. No conflict to see her, she disclosed: All is well, as she abstained from voting on COVID-19, pneumococcal, and influenza vaccines.

And as for Dr. Wilbur Chen, he works with MassBiologics on a diarrhoeal product funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. No problem, though, because the meeting included a vote on adding DT to the Vaccines for Children (VFC) program, he recused himself (Check out other disclosures here).

The usual defenders of the faith will wheel out that past committee members have saved millions of lives. Yet we know where the millions have really gone.

RFK has wasted no time in appointing eight new vaccine committee members, including Martin Kulldorff, who was fired from Harvard University for criticising the university's COVID-19 mandates. Posting on X, he said that ‘All of these individuals are committed to evidence-based medicine, gold-standard science, and common sense.’

For too long, medicine has been dominated by individuals funded by the pharmaceutical industry who have made their way into guideline committees, government advisory committees, and often sit at the top table of policy decisions.

The Revolving doors of healthcare leadership lead to predictable consequences: the solution to every illness is more pharmaceuticals and too much medicine.

This post was written by two old geezers who do not possess green cards.