I was one of the three people who wrote the protocol for Cochrane Review A122—Physical Interventions to Interrupt or Reduce the Spread of Respiratory Viruses in 2006, and I have worked on all five updates. I will try to summarise what is a very confusing situation.

There are two issues here:

Cochrane editorial mission control throwing us under the bus because of “pressure” (let’s call it gross editorial mismanagement). This happened twice: in 2020 (4th update) and 2023 (5th update).

Cochrane editorial mission control’s infringement of four founding principles of what was then the Cochrane Collaboration (this also took place in 2020 and 2023) is still ongoing, as none of the offending pieces of work have been retracted.

These are linked but equally serious issues.

We have told the story in a series of Trust the Evidence posts dating back two years and will continue to do so as it is far from finished, and there’s lots more to come.

The latest post is: Follow the narrative, not the evidence. About Cochrane’s race to the bottom of the evidence quality pyramid during the wokery surrounding the Covid pandemic.

And Tuesday’s: After Throwing Scientists Under the Bus for a Media Smearing, Cochrane Backtracks on Mask Review Statement reporting how editorial mismanagement made us targets for the lobbying mob.

To add to the saga the Editors posted an update on 6 June.

This latest update adds to the confusion, as the last Cochrane Editors’ statement is misleading and spun.

The term “Engagement” belies the fact that the editor-in-chief refused to meet with all 12 co-authors, insisted on the involvement of a mediator interacting with a single author (nominated by all the authors), and has still not explained her conduct.

The text gives the impression that the text of the review, which was approved by the editorial mission control, has been explained by interacting with the many who commented (if they are real people). This introduces two false concepts:

First, science is democratic; it can be conducted by a show of hands. The “Ayes” have it. Second, there was something to correct in the text in the first place (curiously only in the shop windows, abstract, and plain-language summary).

The Cochrane editorial bumbling opened the door to the influence of activists and overnight experts, so it's no wonder some of you are confused.

This text was written by an old geezer who is allergic to flip-floppers, activists, and those who lack courage in their convictions.