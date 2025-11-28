Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

Sheila Crook-Lockwood
2h

Thank you for you clear analysis, as usual. I was very disappointed with the Cochrane review. I had my nursing students read one of the Netherland trials of one of the HPV vaccines that used a "lovely" aluminum adjuvant that was not declared to the study participants prior to the trial. The focus of the assignment was informed consent or, obviously, the lack thereof. The "system" is really broken.

Mark Brody
7h

When mouthpieces for the pharmaceutical industry speak, the audience can hardly be expected to be wowed. Will these mercenaries such as Cochrane, Lancet and NEJM never tire of trying to bamboozle doctors and the public with their statistical shenanigans? Evidence based medicine is dead! Long live evidence based medicine!

© 2025 Carl Heneghan
