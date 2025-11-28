It may have slipped readers’ attention, but Cochrane has just published two long-awaited reviews on the HPV vaccines, based both on their effects in the community and on fragments of randomised trials used for registration and marketing of the products.

We looked at the content for a variety of reasons, which will become apparent in this two-part series. The bottom line is simple: they are safe and effective.

Let’s then celebrate another batch of safe and effective certifications, this time from Cochrane. Great!

We start with the review on the Effects of human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination programmes on community rates of HPV‐related disease and harms from vaccination.

To reach a conclusion (or try to), the authors included 225 observational studies. Of these, only 20 reported on cervical cancer, eight on pregnancy and neonatal outcomes, and two studies reported on all‐cause mortality.

Out of the 20 examining cervical cancer, 16 (80%) were found to be at critical or serious risk of bias. The highest risk of bias across all 20 studies was due to confounding factors. Confounding affects the accuracy of the results by obscuring the relationship between variables, potentially leading to overestimations or underestimations of that relationship, or even suggesting a relationship that does not actually exist. Oh dear. And the two studies reporting on all‐cause mortality were also at high risk of confounding bias.

We were also curious about the funding of the studies. Whereas the GRADE approach to assessing quality considers study funding as a potential risk of bias, the ROBINS-I tool does not. As a consequence, we found no summary details provided in the results or the discussion. The review includes details of the funding in the characteristics of the included study tables.

The first study in the table was Abel 2021-US, a public/non-profit from the Denise Cobb Hale Foundation and the Fisher Family Fund.

However, on further review of the publication, we found that the study’s researchers ‘ disclosures report industry conflicts: Ashish Deskmukh reported receiving personal fees from Merck outside the submitted work. John K. Chan discloses that he has received honoraria from Merck for speaking engagements and/or consultation fees. No other relevant disclosures are reported.

Speakers’ Bureau membership is equivalent to being a salesman and pretending to be a scientist. Not good, if you include this stuff, where are you going to end?

The second was the Ahrlund-Richter 2019 study, which received funding from both public/non-profit and private/industry sources, including Ferring Pharmaceuticals Israeli biotech investing heavily in Reproductive Medicine & Maternal Health, and about ten other foundations. Despite the study receiving industry funding and large grants from several foundations, the authors report, “the research was conducted in the absence of any commercial or financial relationships that could be construed as a potential conflict of interest.”

After many parsings, re-analyses and whatnots, we estimate the funding categories. Note 1+1 does not make 2? Because some of these overlapped. For example, multiple funding sources or multiple personal sponsors existed for several studies.

We then asked Mat to address the study authors’ disclosure of conflicts of interest. This isn’t an exhaustive list, as not all study disclosures were scraped, but it provides an estimate based on 247 study disclosures.

So, what are we to conclude?

Any observational study sponsored by pharma, indirectly or directly and governments that included the vaccines in their schedule should be an absolute contraindication to believing any of this stuff. Mandy Rice-Davis said it all many years ago: “Well, he would, wouldn’t he?” Whatever these studies are peddling is marketing, pharma or government-level marketing.

Be aware that these are best estimates because of the amount of work and computing power required to clarify, but they are better than discussing pharmacovigilance with Sajid Javid, staring at Matt Hancock all day, having a conversation on the basis of science, or the problem of induction with Baroness Hallett or Anthony Fauci.

They, however, put the ethics of modern Cochrane into perspective. A month before the reviews were published, they sent an email to gauge readiness to spread the message of the forthcoming reviews. For this, we could guess that the “right message” was on the way. Contrast this with the radio silence of the devilishly A122: no press release, no razzmatazz, no MSM going nuts.

As for the reporting of adverse events:

“Across a range of study designs, HPV vaccination was not associated with an increased risk of postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, chronic fatigue syndrome/myalgic encephalomyelitis, paralysis, complex regional pain syndrome, premature ovarian failure, infertility or sexual activity (all moderate‐certainty evidence). There was evidence that suggests HPV vaccination was not associated with an increased risk of Guillain‐Barré syndrome (low‐certainty evidence).”

So there you have it: nothing to see here, guv.

As for the conclusions. Despite the lack of analysis of the funding, the pitfalls of observational evidence, the distortion due to confounding in interpreting effects and the serious risks of bias, the data is clear:

“Data show that there is greater benefit to vaccinating younger adolescents prior to becoming sexually active. There is evidence that HPV vaccination does not increase the risk of the most common adverse events reported on social media.”

Perhaps we’ll leave it to social media to decide.

Readings

Henschke N, Bergman H, Buckley BS, Crosbie EJ, Dwan K, Golder SP, Kyrgiou M, Loke YK, McIntosh HM, Probyn K, Villanueva G, Morrison J. Effects of human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination programmes on community rates of HPV‐related disease and harms from vaccination. Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews 2025, Issue 11. Art. No.: CD015363. DOI: 10.1002/14651858.CD015363.pub2. Accessed 25 November 2025.