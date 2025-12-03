In our first post, we looked at the review of observational data. Now we turn to the review of randomised controlled trials.

However, before we focus on the results, let’s look at what the Press release states:

Two claims stand out: strong, consistent evidence and the vaccines’ effectiveness in preventing cervical cancer.

As for the first claim, it can’t be the observational review, as it reported a serious risk of bias due to confounding by observational evidence. Here’s how Cochrane put it:

‘The observational and retrospective designs of most studies contributed to the high risk of bias. In retrospective studies, controlling for confounding between vaccinated and unvaccinated groups becomes challenging, especially when additional characteristics of the population are unknown or unrecorded.’

However, the Review does return a result consistent with the idea that they are effective in preventing high‐grade CIN and cervical cancer.

The review of RCTs examined Cervarix, Gardasil, Gardasil-9, and Cecolin and pooled data from 60 trials involving about 157,000 participants. The main focus was on the prevention of high-grade cervical pre-cancers, reporting that, in younger women, HPV vaccination prevents a significant fraction of the precancerous and wart-forming consequences of HPV infection.

The RCT evidence is of higher quality and therefore consistent with the strong evidence claim. The problem, however, is that no included trial was long enough to show actual prevention of cervical cancer. At least half the trials had a follow-up of only 1 year.

So, Cochrane conducted two simultaneous reviews. The first review, based on low-quality observational evidence, concluded that the treatment was effective. In contrast, the second review, which relied on high-quality evidence, concluded that the treatment was ineffective.

They then issued a statement based on the two reviews, claiming there is “strong” evidence that the treatment is effective. However, they failed to mention that strong evidence supporting effectiveness exists across the reviews, but not within a single review.

Pharmaceutical companies may want to take note of this remarkable strategy and consider replicating it. Or maybe the strategy comes from pharma in the first place.

