Our very long-suffering readers are witnesses to TTE’s attempts to clarify precisely what our betters have bought with our money. Specifically, we would like to know more about the avian influenza vaccines. Please do not fall asleep at this point.

The reason for staying awake is simple. There is a WHO-coordinated plan to promote avian influenza as the “next pandemic” (more about that in a later post). So you may be forced to take these vaccines whether you like it or not. Whether the avian influenza vaccines achieve the declared objectives or not, we need to know how they were made. And if you are not forced, you may be subject to a repeat of the 2005-2006 feardemic—remember that?

Our efforts so far are summed up here:

Here, we analyse why we consider the secrecy surrounding the vaccine's manufacturing process is untenable and reproduce our appeal to MHRA (the stage before an ICO review).

Dear Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency,

Please pass this on to the person who conducts Freedom of Information reviews.

I am writing to request an internal review of the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency's handling of my FOI request 'Production process of influenza seasonal and avian vaccines’.

I made two requests under FOIA.

The first was a description of the production processes for seasonal and avian influenza vaccines. The second was a description of the differences between the production of the two types of vaccines.

Under FOI2025/00315, the Agency refused my request as they had already responded under FOI 2025/00187. By doing so, they conflated the two requests.

If you look at the correspondence, you will see that no information has been provided (FOI2025/00187) because it’s all confidential and commercially sensitive.

By now, you must understand that this weak answer risks further undermining the Agency’s credibility. The Agency has licensed all the avian influenza vaccines, and UKHSA is stockpiling these vaccines at great costs to the taxpayer. As the avian influenza vaccines may end up being offered or, in some cases, forced upon certain sections of the population, the public has a right to know their content, effects, mode of action and how they were produced. How can you otherwise justify using the word “informed” consent?

Public and professional knowledge of the production processes of vaccines is vital.

Influenza vaccines are administered to healthy people or to people who do not have the target disease. This is a key difference between treatment and prevention. Second, influenza vaccines are biologics; they are not produced using a formula. Their potency may vary from batch to batch and even within a batch, and so can their harms.

The biological processes are often difficult to replicate at scale and quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) are therefore an integral part of scale-up.

The 2008 US National Vaccine Advisory Committee (NVAC) report, Dose Optimisation Strategies for Vaccines: The Role of Adjuvants and New Technologies, states:

“Antigen/adjuvant combination is vaccine specific and no data are available currently that would allow an extrapolation to another antigen or even to the same formulation given by a different route”

This view was still held in 2013, when the WHO warned that “an adjuvant-mediated enhancement of the immune response to one vaccine antigen, as a rule, cannot be extrapolated to the enhancement of the immune response to another antigen.” (WHO, 2013, p. 20).

In its 2007 guideline, the WHO stated, "because of the inherent variability in the assay systems used to measure immune responses, it is unwise to directly compare results from different studies” (WHO, 2007).

I have further requested information on each vaccine's properties and any bioequivalence study, which, according to the Agency's regulation, is necessary for approval based on a predicate vaccine (in this case, Aflunov), which the Agency has delegated to EMA.

May we remind you that according to WHO, “While the manufacturer has the primary legal responsibility for the safety, quality, and efficacy of the products they sell, the National Regulatory Authorities (NRAs), in particular in the countries where vaccines are manufactured, play a critical role in assuring product quality. NRAs are responsible for the review of licensing applications, lot release, and monitoring the performance of the product in their country. The scientific competence and harmonized practices of NRAs have become essential components of the quality assurance of products moving in international trade.”

MHRA is, therefore, responsible for accepting the vaccines and their use in approved indications.

Information on the production process is essential to obtaining informed consent from recipients and caregivers. The pandemic vaccine Pandemrix, rolled out in 2009, was associated with rare but very serious harms, especially in minors. The vaccines produced in GSK’s Quebec facility had a significantly lower incidence of serious harm than those made in GSK’s Dresden plant. It is unclear what specific part of the production process caused the harms, but the different production processes impacted the rates of serious harms.

The four avian influenza vaccines licensed by the Agency (Influnov, Incellipan, Zoonotic Sequirus, and Celldemic) are all different, either in antigenic configuration, production process, or both. Their antigenic content may also change in the future, making the whole regulation based on bioequivalence tenuous.

The Agency’s culture of secrecy and track record of putting public perception before public safety risks undermining all efforts to achieve high immunisation rates with effective proven vaccines.

A complete history of my FOI request and all correspondence is available on the Internet at this address: https://www.whatdotheyknow.com/request/production_process_of_influenza

Yours faithfully,

Tom Jefferson

