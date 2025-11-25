Trust the Evidence

Thank you Carl and Tom for this erudite explanation of why the Hallett enquiry was nothing more than reputation management aka cover-up, as is so often the case with Official 'Enquiries'.

Robert Kennedy explained in great detail in his book 'The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health' how the Covid plandemic was decades in the making. As such, it was more a psychological operation than a health issue and the Hallett enquiry was merely part of that psychological operation.

The corrupt use of mathematical models, whether in the field of public health (swine flu, convid, bird flu, monkey pox, Marburg disease etc) or climate (carbon dioxide, sea levels, hurricanes, fires) appears to be a primary tool of TPTB in their attempts to terrify the public into submission and there seems to be an unlimited supply of 'Scientists for Hire' who are willing to make a career out of feeding that terror.

As H. L. Mencken (1880-1956) said:

"The whole aim of practical politics is to keep the populace alarmed (and hence clamorous to be led to safety) by menacing it with an endless series of hobgoblins, most of them imaginary. The urge to save humanity is almost always a false front for the urge to rule."

In the light of this excellent piece of informed work by the two old geezers you have to question the competence and intelligence of any politician who finds themselves out of their depth. I received my second invitation for a 'flu jab' yesterday and wonder why they waste further money in this failed system. If politicians don't realise they are losing credibility and undermining any trust people can have in any Government that seems to intentionally cull their ill informed electorate (by main stream media) for financial benefit.

