We now come to the criticism by two academics in the Conversation, an outlet that has always consistently reflected the prevailing narrative.

The authors are concerned by the proposed withdrawal of Covid vaccination to pregnant women from the spring of 2025 for several reasons:

Pregnant women are at higher risk of Covid infection.

Their evidence for this is a nonsystematic review by Gao et al., which lists “physiological changes” in pregnancy in the first trimester as making them more susceptible to Covid. In turn, Gao et al. cite a 2020 US CDC paper by Ellington et al.

Ellington et al. report surveillance on 325,335 women aged 15-44 who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, 28% of whom had data on pregnancy status, and 9% were pregnant.

No information on viral load is reported, and much is made of the severity of the disease: “Hospitalization was reported by a substantially higher percentage of pregnant women (31.5%) than nonpregnant women (5.8%) (Table 2). Data were not available to distinguish hospitalization for COVID-19–related circumstances (e.g., worsening respiratory status) from hospital admission for pregnancy-related treatment or procedures (e.g., delivery)” (our emphasis). So these pregnant women could have been admitted for, say, a breech presentation or signs of foetal anoxia or pre-eclampsia. With such a potentially highly biased sub-sample, it is impossible to draw conclusions.

The risk of Covid infection can be reduced by vaccination.

This statement is based on a UK cohort study of 3,699 pregnant women admitted to hospital with SARS-CoV-2 by symptom group between 15 December 2021 and 14 March 2022. Again, no details are given about the likelihood of these women being infectious. Still, the authors compare the pregnant women by the presence and severity of symptoms with a list of sociodemographic variables, including one or more exposures to the vaccines (Table 1).

Only once you get to the bottom of the table can you calculate the missing data. Immunisation status was “not known or not documented” in 635/1886 women (34%). To keep it brief, the authors in the end state, “Our results indicate that most current instances of respiratory failure among pregnant women are preventable, yet vaccine uptake among pregnant women remains low compared with the general female population of reproductive age.” In other words, pregnant women were reluctant to be vaccinated, introducing a healthy vaccine bias. This selected subset of vaccinated is highly unlikely to be comparable to the non-vaccinated set. Such is the reality when you are dealing with observational studies.

Indirect benefit to the newborn from the mother’s vaccination.

This argument is based on the protective effect of mum’s vaccine-generated antibodies in the first 6 months of life. This is supported by a CDC presentation that does not mention the function of maternal antibodies. The CDC presentation does mention absolute vaccine effectiveness but warns about the likely bias in the estimates. We are not sure what function presenting knowingly biased estimates has.

Throughout the Conversation piece, the authors are at pains to present the message of how desperately vulnerable newborns can be to SARS-CoV-2. That may be the case (as they are vulnerable to all agents). Without randomised trial evidence, we cannot know whether newborns can be protected directly or indirectly by vaccination.

However, there is one thing we agree with the authors of the Conversation piece.

The JCVI’s assessment of the cost-effectiveness that led to the change in recommendation to withdraw the COVID vaccine in pregnancy is unclear. We are unlikely ever to understand the economic alchemy, given that the data aren’t available and the assumptions that form the modelled estimates remain unclear.

Finally, the potential harms of any of the alternatives are never mentioned in any of the documents we examined, which is odd, given that one of the vaccines has already been withdrawn due to toxicity.

So, to sum up the series of three posts: the absence of visible clinical trial data on the effects of the different SARS-CoV-2 vaccines in pregnant women favours poor science, unclear decisions, and ideological stances.

Two old geezers who enjoyed writing the short series wrote this post.

