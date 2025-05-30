

Dr Clare Craig alerted us to the rumblings on of the Covid Inquiry. Jo-Anne Daniels, whom we had never heard of, was discussing the issues of asymptomatics and false positives in the pandemic.

Daniels was the Director of Test, Trace, and Protect in the Welsh Government.

‘ So the advice at the time also asked us to consider the potential risks of testing on an asymptomatic basis, in particular, that you might get, in periods of low prevalence, a significant number of false positives that would lead to individuals being extracted from the workplace, which in and of itself could then create harms if you were not able to staff appropriately and safely,’ Daniel’s said.

Share Trust the Evidence

In July 2020, Fraser Nelson, then the editor-in-chief of The Spectator, reached out to CH to write about the number of COVID-19 diagnoses revealed to be false positives. Since Nelson's departure from The Times, opportunities for TTE to contribute to The Spectator have dwindled. His successor, Michael Gove, known for his ardent support of lockdowns (which Tom calls lockups), seems less inclined toward introspection and critical analysis. Anyhow, let’s move on.

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson launched the Covid inquiry in June 2022. Three years on, it seems that Hallet wants to get a handle on some of the issues.”

“What was the evidence to suggest the significant number of false positive tests?’ Asked Hallett.

Daniels' Answer was derisory. But what are we to expect? The Inquiry is full of experts with no expertise in the issues at hand.

As for asymptomatics, it's clear that at the Inquiry, no one has a clue what they are on about. The evidence in our systematic review showed that a variable but appreciable percentage of asymptomatic subjects develop symptoms that a single assessment will not identify. Labelling a subject as ‘asymptomatic’ based on a single observation can be misleading, and overall, asymptomatics can contribute to transmission. Still, their overall impact on spreading infection is likely to be minor.

The issue of false positives is further exacerbated when questions arise about PCR testing and its relationship to viable viruses. Hey, but let's not go there.

This is the Inquiry that doesn't want to get to the truth. Instead, it wants to rumble and fill the pockets of those who participate in the daily musings.

This is the seventh module of the Inquiry, with three more to go. You’d think a government that is short on funds would want to wrap it up: its estimated daily cost is £136,907. Just imagine how much the TTE office could save taxpayers if we were tasked with drafting the recommendations.

For £136,000 a day, we could easily advise the government not to bother with the test-and-trace program next time. However, it might take us a week to come up with such an earth-shattering recommendation, given that by then we’d have earned £ 680k.

This post was written by two old geezers who are thinking of asking Lady Hallett and her band of experts three questions in one of our posts. The questions and answers (which we will not get) may give our readers a useful BS everyday detector. Savvy?













