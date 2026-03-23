Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

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Nick Rendell's avatar
Nick Rendell
10h

Dame Deidre Hine conducted the Inquiry into the 2009 Swine Flu pandemic/outbreak.

She concluded with a warning about the reliance on mathematical modeling in public health planning.

The report highlighted the importance of understanding the strengths and limitations of scientific advice and the need for training and reinforcement of such understanding during emergencies.

The inquiry also emphasized the need for a more rational approach to pandemic management, focusing on the most vulnerable populations and ensuring that resources are targeted effectively.

If only Hallett had had Hine sight!

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peter donnelly's avatar
peter donnelly
10h

There was a pretty cavalier attitude to the predictable suffering of those destined not to be admitted to hospital or who were effectively discharged to make way for those deemed deserving of admission. This led inexorably the use of DNR's whether or not consented to not inly in the UK but also here in he Netherlands and probably throughout the mainland. Moreover the harm to society in general was patently obvious to anyone with the eyes to see and the ears to hear prove they pulled heir head out of the sand! More generally the whole COVID-19 affair shows just how much we have lost our way in really caring for others and in loving our neighbour as ourselves.

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