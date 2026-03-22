In theory, it’s possible to combine strict public health measures with carefully defined exceptions. On paper, this approach seems balanced and reasonable; however, in reality, the psychological impact of lockdown messaging often overshadows such nuances. The notion that lockdowns and nuance can coexist comfortably is difficult to sustain in the real-world.

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Lockdowns convey urgency, danger, and a sense of loss of control. When governments impose them, particularly with stark slogans and emotive imagery, they do more than alter behaviour; they reshape how people think, judge risk, and make decisions about their own health. When confronted with messaging designed to shock, images of overwhelmed hospitals, warnings of imminent collapse, appeals to “protect the NHS”, individuals do not process the caveats with equal weight.

Consequently, under conditions of fear and urgency, people prioritise not making things worse over making balanced decisions, leading to widespread over-caution and withdrawal.

This is what the Covid-19 Inquiry’s Module 3 brings into focus. The issue was not only what policies were enacted, but how they were experienced. Patients delayed seeking help for serious conditions, avoided hospitals even when acutely unwell, and interpreted public messaging as a moral instruction not to use services unless absolutely unavoidable. The consequences were predictable: missed diagnoses, delayed treatments, and avoidable harm.

Yet, these findings sit uneasily alongside Module 2’s conclusion—based on modelling—that an earlier lockdown might have saved 23,000 lives.

Lockdowns are not neutral tools; they carry significant behavioural side-effects. An earlier, faster, and harsher lockdown would likely have produced stronger initial compliance, but also more pronounced behavioural side effects. It would also have deepened behavioural distortions, requiring more careful communication and exit planning to avoid prolonged or harmful consequences.

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The lesson, therefore, is that if governments choose to impose lockdowns, they must recognise that the default trajectory of public behaviour will be towards over-compliance and avoidance, creating predictable harms.

The lesson for the Inquiry, however, is to confront its own findings more directly: to reconcile the tensions between its modules and acknowledge that policies intended to save lives can simultaneously generate harm. Without this honesty, the risk is not just misunderstanding the past, but repeating it.

This post was written by two old geezers who warned on 8 April 2020 about the dangers headlong rushes to close society on the basis of assumptions and panic.