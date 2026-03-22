The Covid Inquiry’s Contradiction
Lockdowns and nuance
In theory, it’s possible to combine strict public health measures with carefully defined exceptions. On paper, this approach seems balanced and reasonable; however, in reality, the psychological impact of lockdown messaging often overshadows such nuances. The notion that lockdowns and nuance can coexist comfortably is difficult to sustain in the real-world.
Lockdowns convey urgency, danger, and a sense of loss of control. When governments impose them, particularly with stark slogans and emotive imagery, they do more than alter behaviour; they reshape how people think, judge risk, and make decisions about their own health. When confronted with messaging designed to shock, images of overwhelmed hospitals, warnings of imminent collapse, appeals to “protect the NHS”, individuals do not process the caveats with equal weight.
Consequently, under conditions of fear and urgency, people prioritise not making things worse over making balanced decisions, leading to widespread over-caution and withdrawal.
This is what the Covid-19 Inquiry’s Module 3 brings into focus. The issue was not only what policies were enacted, but how they were experienced. Patients delayed seeking help for serious conditions, avoided hospitals even when acutely unwell, and interpreted public messaging as a moral instruction not to use services unless absolutely unavoidable. The consequences were predictable: missed diagnoses, delayed treatments, and avoidable harm.
Yet, these findings sit uneasily alongside Module 2’s conclusion—based on modelling—that an earlier lockdown might have saved 23,000 lives.
Lockdowns are not neutral tools; they carry significant behavioural side-effects. An earlier, faster, and harsher lockdown would likely have produced stronger initial compliance, but also more pronounced behavioural side effects. It would also have deepened behavioural distortions, requiring more careful communication and exit planning to avoid prolonged or harmful consequences.
The lesson, therefore, is that if governments choose to impose lockdowns, they must recognise that the default trajectory of public behaviour will be towards over-compliance and avoidance, creating predictable harms.
The lesson for the Inquiry, however, is to confront its own findings more directly: to reconcile the tensions between its modules and acknowledge that policies intended to save lives can simultaneously generate harm. Without this honesty, the risk is not just misunderstanding the past, but repeating it.
This post was written by two old geezers who warned on 8 April 2020 about the dangers headlong rushes to close society on the basis of assumptions and panic.
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Good points, even if they should have been obvious to public health people in 2020 and even more obvious to a Covid Inquiry. But I fear I must again chide you gentlemen for softballing your words. It’s not just that some people decided on their own to not seek care when they needed it. Many people rang up their local NHS hospitals for advice and were flat-out *told* to stay home. The over-reacting and failure to take caveats seriously occurred in the ranks of healthcare providers also, not just in the public.
Brilliant analysis. A "lockdown" - a term which I hope will be consigned to the rubbish-bin of history - represents an absolutely radical reshaping of - really, I could go so far as to say - the entire structure of the world.
The relationship between people in the world and the world as their habitation: which, however sunlit - remember the weather in Spring 2020? - becomes a scary Mirkwood with _invisible_ threats lurking at every step. The relationship between people and government, altered so that there is no longer any measure or limit to the stupid things Government might impose, at any moment. The relationship between people and people, whereby every other person must be carefully scanned and evaluated, in case they might actually kill you - as if every other person were carrying a loaded AK47, safety-catch off, and with no training on how to handle it. Thereby, the relationship of the individual to their own body: proprioception is replaced by radical ignorance as to what evil might s _really_ be going on in there (to be read, authoritatively, like chicken-entrails, only by the approved Expert haruspices).
I could go on... I was hoping to do research on the effect of lockdown even on temporality, but I never got the PhD grant (no surprise there!).
Lockdown is the equivalent of dropping a gigantic Tsar Bomba down to the earth's core and detonating it, "just to see what happens". The proper conclusion of the "COVID Inquiry" could have been reached in a week: No. NO. Never again.
"Consequently, under conditions of fear and urgency, people prioritise not making things worse over making balanced decisions, leading to widespread over-caution and withdrawal."
I have a strong conviction that otherwise balanced people, thinking only "if we obey, perhaps Government will stop doing more stupid stuff", rather than imagining that the "measures" had any effect whatsoever, were slowly but inexorably nudged and worn down, over time, away from this position into one of believing that what Government was saying was actually true: that all this was actually necessary, not to stop the madness it induced, but to mitigate a real threat.
That's how radically and insidiously "lockdown" messes with people's minds.