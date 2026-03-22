Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

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Carl Hoefer's avatar
Carl Hoefer
2h

Good points, even if they should have been obvious to public health people in 2020 and even more obvious to a Covid Inquiry. But I fear I must again chide you gentlemen for softballing your words. It’s not just that some people decided on their own to not seek care when they needed it. Many people rang up their local NHS hospitals for advice and were flat-out *told* to stay home. The over-reacting and failure to take caveats seriously occurred in the ranks of healthcare providers also, not just in the public.

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Seb Thirlway's avatar
Seb Thirlway
1h

Brilliant analysis. A "lockdown" - a term which I hope will be consigned to the rubbish-bin of history - represents an absolutely radical reshaping of - really, I could go so far as to say - the entire structure of the world.

The relationship between people in the world and the world as their habitation: which, however sunlit - remember the weather in Spring 2020? - becomes a scary Mirkwood with _invisible_ threats lurking at every step. The relationship between people and government, altered so that there is no longer any measure or limit to the stupid things Government might impose, at any moment. The relationship between people and people, whereby every other person must be carefully scanned and evaluated, in case they might actually kill you - as if every other person were carrying a loaded AK47, safety-catch off, and with no training on how to handle it. Thereby, the relationship of the individual to their own body: proprioception is replaced by radical ignorance as to what evil might s _really_ be going on in there (to be read, authoritatively, like chicken-entrails, only by the approved Expert haruspices).

I could go on... I was hoping to do research on the effect of lockdown even on temporality, but I never got the PhD grant (no surprise there!).

Lockdown is the equivalent of dropping a gigantic Tsar Bomba down to the earth's core and detonating it, "just to see what happens". The proper conclusion of the "COVID Inquiry" could have been reached in a week: No. NO. Never again.

"Consequently, under conditions of fear and urgency, people prioritise not making things worse over making balanced decisions, leading to widespread over-caution and withdrawal."

I have a strong conviction that otherwise balanced people, thinking only "if we obey, perhaps Government will stop doing more stupid stuff", rather than imagining that the "measures" had any effect whatsoever, were slowly but inexorably nudged and worn down, over time, away from this position into one of believing that what Government was saying was actually true: that all this was actually necessary, not to stop the madness it induced, but to mitigate a real threat.

That's how radically and insidiously "lockdown" messes with people's minds.

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