Myra
2h

It is good that the Office for Statistics regulation has challenged the ‘we would have saved 23,000 lives if we had locked down a week earlier’ narrative.

However, I have severe misgivings.

First of all, why months after the publication of the Covid Inquiry report and the MSM media reporting. This is far too late.

Secondly, why all the platitudes in this letter. All it should have said is: ‘ you are wrong about this statement as it is based on modelling. Please remove this statement from the report’.

Why am I getting more and more cantankerous….?

Keith Dudleston
2h

For me the enquiry fails at a basic level in that it fails properly to define a " case" of COVID-19.

Usually a "case" of an illness is a person with symptoms who tests positive for the appropriate confirmatory test. During COVID a case became an infectious patient with or without symptoms. Infectivity was confirmed by a +ve PCR test.

However, these tests do not give a binary result. Instead, they are +ve at a particular cycle threshold (cT). Positive tests at cT above 25 are likely due to the presence of RNA fragments rather than live replicating virus. The confirmatory test for such a virus is sequential positive tests and a "falling" cT.

According to ChatGPT: "Roughly half of PCR positives worldwide and in UK surveys had Ct > 25, implying many (people) were unlikely to have replicating virus."

So roughly half the UK PCR tests were false positives (for diagnosing COVID), a fact entirely missed by the report.

