Public inquiries trade on authority and are meant to sift evidence, weigh uncertainty and, above all, avoid the temptations of hindsight. The UK Covid-19 Inquiry’s Module 2 report, on political decision-making, sets out to do precisely that. Yet in one crucial respect, it has fallen into a familiar pandemic trap: presenting modelling as a settled fact.

At issue is a striking claim in the Executive Summary that if lockdown had been imposed on or immediately after 16 March 2020, modelling “has established” that deaths in England would have been reduced by 48 per cent — approximately 23,000 fewer lives lost.

Share

However, under the media radar, the Office for Statistics Regulation (OSR) has pointed out in correspondence with the Inquiry that the way this figure was presented is highly problematic.

Ed Humpherson, Director General for Regulation at the OSR, did not challenge the Inquiry’s right to draw conclusions. His concern was narrower but important: the language of certainty.

To say modelling “has established” something conveys a level of confidence that counterfactual epidemiology simply cannot bear.

Models do not establish what would have happened; they estimate what might have happened, under specified assumptions. Those assumptions matter, and as we’ve repeatedly seen, they are all too often heroic.

Humpherson’s letter makes two key points: First, the Executive Summary used stronger, more definitive language than the body of the report, which itself was more cautious. Second, the headline 23,000 figure rested on a counterfactual scenario that combined both earlier mandatory lockdown and earlier voluntary behaviour changes. In other words, it was not a simple “move lockdown one week earlier” calculation. Yet the summary risked giving precisely that impression.

DONATE to TTE - we need you

This is not pedantry: It goes to the heart of how the pandemic has been narrated.

From March 2020 onwards, models took on an aura of inevitability. They were necessary tools in a fog of uncertainty, but they were also treated, too often, as prophecy: Graphs were shown as destiny, projections as proof, and the numbers of deaths that appeared precise were inherently contingent.

The Inquiry, more than any institution, should recognise this distinction. Its purpose is to examine decisions made in situations of uncertainty. Yet, in its own Executive Summary, it fell into the rhetorical overconfidence typical of model proponents.

In his reply, the Inquiry Secretary, Ben Connah, acknowledged that the wording could have better reflected uncertainty. He accepted that “established” was too strong and indicated that future summaries would undergo strengthened quality assurance. But he maintained that this did not alter the Inquiry’s substantive conclusion: that lockdown should have come earlier.

But just as the Inquiry did, Cinnah misses the point. The issue is not whether earlier action might have reduced deaths; it is how confidently one can attach a precise percentage and a rounded death toll to a complex, socially mediated epidemic process, and present that figure to the public as if it were a settled fact.

Counterfactual modelling is particularly vulnerable to hindsight bias. It cannot recreate the world as it was in early March 2020: limited testing, uncertain fatality rates, patchy behavioural data, and a public already changing its habits before legal mandates.

Indeed, mobility data and survey evidence suggest that voluntary distancing was already underway before the formal lockdown. The model used by the Inquiry incorporated both mandated and voluntary effects. That is a perfectly legitimate scenario to explore. What is not legitimate is to imply that such a scenario “establishes” a specific death toll avoided by a single political decision.

The danger is not merely semantic. Numbers confer moral weight; “23,000 deaths” is not just an estimate; it becomes, in the public mind, a tally of preventable tragedy. It feeds into narratives of culpability and delay. If the figure rests on assumptions about behavioural responses and transmission dynamics that are themselves highly uncertain, then that uncertainty should travel with the number, especially in an Executive Summary designed for wide consumption.

A public inquiry should model intellectual humility; it should separate clearly what is robust from what is conjectural. Instead, it adopted the language of certainty first and nuance second - only to be reminded, politely, by the statistics regulator that precision is not proof.

If we are to learn lasting lessons from Covid, they must include how we communicate uncertainty. Science rarely speaks in absolutes.

All this might be easier to overlook were it not for the sheer scale and cost of the Inquiry, set to run for years and cost hundreds of millions of pounds, a vast public investment justified on the promise of rigorous lessons learned. For that price, we should expect forensic clarity, not retrospective crystal-ball gazing dressed up as certainty.

If the Inquiry cannot distinguish clearly between what can be known and what can only be modelled, it risks spending a fortune to replace one set of overconfident projections with another. The UK deserves more than expensive hindsight masquerading as settled facts.

This post was written by two old geezers who woul like to ask modellers for the next national lottery winning combination - so they can keep TTE going.