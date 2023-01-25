Japan is a nation known for strict attention to the comings and goings of respiratory viruses and, at one time, was the world's highest user of influenza antivirals. At one point, Japan accounted for 70 to 80 per cent of all Tamiflu use globally.

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Adherence to mask-wearing has always been high, even before the pandemic, and Japanese authorities have kept in place travel and social restrictions since the beginning of the pandemic. More than half of the Japanese population over 65 has received five vaccine courses.

On 10 January, Japan lifted travel restrictions, apart from requiring testing from Chinese travellers. It now recommends masks to be worn only indoors and then only if you talking to someone closer than 2 metres away in crowded areas:

Source: Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare

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