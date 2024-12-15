Okay, folks, here is a festive quiz. There are just a few questions that you have to answer. You may come away horrified, making you even more eager to embrace the festivities and forget what you have just read.
What meeting is the following screenshot referring to:
Is it the CIA Wet Squad assassination hit list discussion?
Is it the Chinese Communist Party Central Committee programme for 2025?
Is it Elon Musk’s attempt to take over the world with batteries and rockets?
Is it M’s briefing to his double 00 agents?
Is it the introduction of every MHRA’s Commission On Human Medicines (CHM) COVID-19 Vaccines Benefit Risk Expert Working Group minute of meetings between 25 August 2020 and 25 May 2021?
Is it the US DoD briefing to President Biden on the mystery flying sausages over New Jersey?
That was not hard to work out since we could only hyperlink one answer. The correct one.
Oh Yeah, we know: you do not believe the two old geezers, so click the link and see for yourself.
Let’s try another one.
Who is the major funder of the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine & Hygiene?
The Vatican
The Statler and Waldorf foundation for the progress of humanity
The Mother Theresa of Calcutta centre for the care of Modellers
Elon Musk
GSK
OK, that's an easy one. It’s obviously not the Holy See, as it has too much money for that. Musk is out, as he probably does not know what a tropical disease is, and the other two are fakes dreamt up by two old geezers, so it has to be GSK.
So what?
Next quiz
Where does the Chair (chief secret squirrel) of the MHRA’s Commission On Human Medicines (CHM) Covid-19 Vaccines Benefit Risk Expert Working Group work?
In paradise
At the BBC
At the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine & Hygiene
As a script writer for Joe Biden’s jokes
Simples, we hear you say.
You may think we started festivities too early, but we swear on Matt Hancock’s head that it’s true. Chief Squirrel works at an institution with major funding from one of the biggest pharma companies, and he is (or was) chief secret squirrel for the MHRA Covid vaccines surveillance group.
Here it is. See if we tell porky pies:
Last one: NPNS stands for:
No Pets, No Smoking
No Plugs, No Sale
Noroton Presbyterian Nursery School
Non-personal, Non Specific financial interests
No Parties, Non-smoker
A very merry Christmas to you all, dear readers; the Commission’s members are all in the clear because here is the relevant policy:
TTE readers should be aware that there are 45 pdfs relating to secret squirelling we are going through and report on.
This post was written by two old geezers who have applied to work in the White House to write quizzes for President Biden, the smallest and shortest book in the library (after the New Zealand Medsafe book of clear answers, or course).
Trust the Evidence is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I saw the links to the minutes on another stack and went to November ones linked where purity of batches was discussed, one in particular. I then went to howbadismybatch.com and saw that it had over 500 AEs, 16 deaths and around 60 disabilities. No doubt you old geezers will be going through them with a fine tooth comb. The participants in these meetings are heavily industry bods. Health and safety is way down the list for our regulators, or should I say, enablers, 86% funded by those they regulate.
Have either of you offered your services to President Trump. He is looking for people with integrity, a sense of honesty and a moral compass. It is safe to say, those involved in the plandemic, school of tropical medicine, MHRA, do not hold these values. It is disturbing. What is even more disturbing is the majority of the population are completely ignorant of the severe corruption taking place.🥲🥲