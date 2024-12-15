Okay, folks, here is a festive quiz. There are just a few questions that you have to answer. You may come away horrified, making you even more eager to embrace the festivities and forget what you have just read.

What meeting is the following screenshot referring to:

Is it the CIA Wet Squad assassination hit list discussion? Is it the Chinese Communist Party Central Committee programme for 2025? Is it Elon Musk’s attempt to take over the world with batteries and rockets? Is it M’s briefing to his double 00 agents? Is it the introduction of every MHRA’s ​​Commission On Human Medicines (CHM) COVID-19 Vaccines Benefit Risk Expert Working Group minute of meetings between 25 August 2020 and 25 May 2021? Is it the US DoD briefing to President Biden on the mystery flying sausages over New Jersey?

That was not hard to work out since we could only hyperlink one answer. The correct one.

Oh Yeah, we know: you do not believe the two old geezers, so click the link and see for yourself.

Let’s try another one.

Who is the major funder of the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine & Hygiene?

The Vatican The Statler and Waldorf foundation for the progress of humanity The Mother Theresa of Calcutta centre for the care of Modellers Elon Musk GSK

OK, that's an easy one. It’s obviously not the Holy See, as it has too much money for that. Musk is out, as he probably does not know what a tropical disease is, and the other two are fakes dreamt up by two old geezers, so it has to be GSK.

So what?

Next quiz

Where does the Chair (chief secret squirrel) of the MHRA’s ​​Commission On Human Medicines (CHM) Covid-19 Vaccines Benefit Risk Expert Working Group work?

In paradise At the BBC At the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine & Hygiene As a script writer for Joe Biden’s jokes

Simples, we hear you say.

You may think we started festivities too early, but we swear on Matt Hancock’s head that it’s true. Chief Squirrel works at an institution with major funding from one of the biggest pharma companies, and he is (or was) chief secret squirrel for the MHRA Covid vaccines surveillance group.

Here it is. See if we tell porky pies:

Last one: NPNS stands for:

No Pets, No Smoking No Plugs, No Sale Noroton Presbyterian Nursery School Non-personal, Non Specific financial interests No Parties, Non-smoker

A very merry Christmas to you all, dear readers; the Commission’s members are all in the clear because here is the relevant policy:

TTE readers should be aware that there are 45 pdfs relating to secret squirelling we are going through and report on.

