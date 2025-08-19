We have documented in two posts how the UK’s DHSC, which issued a load of contracts using our money, refused to answer our simple question.
As a ministerial department, it is reasonable to expect that it would closely monitor the expenditure of our money, especially when it comes to billions of taxpayers' cash. And if this was not known, they would ask questions on our behalf to those bodies to which they devolved the execution of the contracts.
Sorry, but no deal.
We documented the Teflon-coated body swerves to the UK Scare Agency and then the pantomime of who is answering for the defunct NHS Digital.
As we are building bit by bit a picture of unaccountability and waste of money, we point you to these two “answers” after the DHSC internal review.
We have written to the Scare Agency, and we have documented the conflated non-answers from NHS England.
We are still awaiting the Scare Agency’s answer.
But it is beginning to look as if our reader James Jones got the right metaphor: cash spraying.
This post was written by two old geezers who are close to adjudication of the Great Sweepstake
Thank you. Slightly off topic but......Head of NIH, Jay Bhattacharya: "Why was it (C19Vax) mandated for young men, when we knew relatively early on that it causes myocarditis in some, it makes no sense. When we knew, relatively early on that it didn’t stop you from getting or spreading covid why were we telling people that, as if we should act as if it does. It was very frustrating because I was reading the scientific evidence, and this is what the scientific evidence was saying, and yet if you said those things in public you were cast as an Anti-vaxxer. It’s not anti-vax to say here’s what the scientific evidence says, here’s the situations when it’s beneficial to use this vaccine here’s the situation when it’s less likely beneficial. Here’s what we know here’s what we don’t know. I advocated during the pandemic for older people to take the vaccine. I didn’t advocate to force older people to take it. I was actually relieved when my mom took the vaccine. For me personally I took it, but I was indifferent."
Published in cell.com: Breaking the silence: Recognizing post-vaccination syndrome
https://www.cell.com/action/showPdf?pii=S2405-8440%2825%2901864-X
"Acknowledging post-vaccination syndrome is crucial for ensuring that affected individuals receive proper compensation, care, and research funding. Without recognition, these
patients face significant barriers to healthcare and justice, navigating a system unprepared to address their needs. .....The lack of formal recognition and poor development of diagnostics hampers research funding, treatment development, and compensation processes, leaving patients to navigate without support. Addressing post-vaccination syndrome requires developing rigorous diagnostic criteria, increasing research funding, and
improving compensation systems to ensure affected individuals receive appropriate care and support."
DHSC is a self serving quango. Needs to be wound-up entirely. Can't see its purpose other than fear mongering and obfuscation. Closing down would save hundreds of millions of pounds.