We have documented in two posts how the UK’s DHSC, which issued a load of contracts using our money, refused to answer our simple question.

As a ministerial department, it is reasonable to expect that it would closely monitor the expenditure of our money, especially when it comes to billions of taxpayers' cash. And if this was not known, they would ask questions on our behalf to those bodies to which they devolved the execution of the contracts.

Sorry, but no deal.

We documented the Teflon-coated body swerves to the UK Scare Agency and then the pantomime of who is answering for the defunct NHS Digital.

As we are building bit by bit a picture of unaccountability and waste of money, we point you to these two “answers” after the DHSC internal review.

We have written to the Scare Agency, and we have documented the conflated non-answers from NHS England.

We are still awaiting the Scare Agency’s answer.

But it is beginning to look as if our reader James Jones got the right metaphor: cash spraying.

This post was written by two old geezers who are close to adjudication of the Great Sweepstake