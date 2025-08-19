Trust the Evidence

LM Ramsay
5h

Thank you. Slightly off topic but......Head of NIH, Jay Bhattacharya: "Why was it (C19Vax) mandated for young men, when we knew relatively early on that it causes myocarditis in some, it makes no sense. When we knew, relatively early on that it didn’t stop you from getting or spreading covid why were we telling people that, as if we should act as if it does. It was very frustrating because I was reading the scientific evidence, and this is what the scientific evidence was saying, and yet if you said those things in public you were cast as an Anti-vaxxer. It’s not anti-vax to say here’s what the scientific evidence says, here’s the situations when it’s beneficial to use this vaccine here’s the situation when it’s less likely beneficial. Here’s what we know here’s what we don’t know. I advocated during the pandemic for older people to take the vaccine. I didn’t advocate to force older people to take it. I was actually relieved when my mom took the vaccine. For me personally I took it, but I was indifferent."

Published in cell.com: Breaking the silence: Recognizing post-vaccination syndrome

https://www.cell.com/action/showPdf?pii=S2405-8440%2825%2901864-X

"Acknowledging post-vaccination syndrome is crucial for ensuring that affected individuals receive proper compensation, care, and research funding. Without recognition, these

patients face significant barriers to healthcare and justice, navigating a system unprepared to address their needs. .....The lack of formal recognition and poor development of diagnostics hampers research funding, treatment development, and compensation processes, leaving patients to navigate without support. Addressing post-vaccination syndrome requires developing rigorous diagnostic criteria, increasing research funding, and

improving compensation systems to ensure affected individuals receive appropriate care and support."

Jeremy Fry
4h

DHSC is a self serving quango. Needs to be wound-up entirely. Can't see its purpose other than fear mongering and obfuscation. Closing down would save hundreds of millions of pounds.

