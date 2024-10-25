The dots series was started as a “download” i.e. leaving trace of all the work that was done by my colleagues and I on influenza vaccines. It’s a legacy thing, you dig?

The response in terms of comments, views and subscribers has been nothing short of substantial. The topic is complicated and we tried to make it more readable by, for example, omitting all the odds ratio and confidence interval thingies which may send someone into a coma.

The next bit of the saga runs something this: we got four Cochrane reviews which show poor performance of influenza vaccines. So how did decision makers justify their continued use? When Cochrane first started you could ignore its reviews, but by the 2000s it had become too prestigious to ignore. So what evidence did WHO, CDC and the all-powerful base their recommendations on? We did work on this in 2008-2009 and my intention was to summarise it into the story perhaps in 2-3 posts. The findings are very pertinent to the Fauci-Morens FOId emails we reported in the second episode of the series

The emails show that you cannot trust even very big and famous institutions as they are part of the pandemic industry, but this is not a new story and we will show why this had become clear to us as early as 2008.

My question is: are you prepared to follow this tale?

Wouter’s apt comment shows that for the sake of the narrative, dropping the OR thingies and all the myriad problems we had in trying to solve the puzzle may be confusing. Or maybe we just write badly.

So shall we go on? Be honest - or I will lock you up with the guy who had the idea of chopping the lower half of school doors to avoid the plague in Scotland. It’s got to be a guy, as it’s such a surreal suggestion……………..