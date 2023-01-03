Share

Just after Christmas, we got the news that the UK Government will stop publishing wartime-style bulletins of Covid casualties after nearly three years. The ones that have created an enduring psychosis to this day, led to the wrecking of the economy, unmeasurable waste, the curtailing of civil liberties, and the introduction of societal strife, not to mention lives and businesses.

We are now “living with the virus” as if that had not been the number one option all along. While the zero covid brigades seem to have vanished into thin air, don't be fooled - those who seek to restrict freedom of thought, speech and movement are still lurking in the wings with their models and mandates.

The R-value, published weekly during the pandemic and fortnightly since April of this year - is now coming to an end. But what benefit did society derive?

We published the rationale of why COVID-19 modelling - using the R number - of progression and prevention fails to translate to the real world.

The data fr…