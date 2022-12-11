Dear readers, as the year draws to a close, we would like to thank you for the support shown to Trust the Evidence. We have thousands of you following our work in just a few months.

We’re delighted to say we passed a neat milestone last week and now have over 5,000 subscribers (free and paid).

Our initial growth was mainly via social media, those that already knew us and through cross-posting on other outlets such as Daily Sceptics, but increasingly, it’s through word of mouth, so please do keep sharing posts.

So far, TTE has appeared in the Telegraph, The Express, The Spectator and Daily Sceptics. We launched 4 months ago with a post on Excess Deaths, and amongst our most popular posts are the Back-pedalling Race and the Mask-mire.

In the New year, we are planning to expand the TTE content: asking difficult questions and disrupting the status quo - no change here, then. Largely because our subscribers are growing and sticking with us.

If you are looking for an original Christmas present f…