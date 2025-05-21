As the saying goes, new brooms sweep clean. This seems to be the direction that the FDA under the stewardship of FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary and the FDA’s director of Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) Dr. Vinay Prasad proposed.

It is worth watching the 38 minute announcement: An evidence-based approach to covid vaccination that sets out new rules for the licensing of Covid 19 vaccines and the rationale behind it.

Share Trust the Evidence

The first half of the announcement is explained by Dr Prasad, then joined by the Commissioner. They both go and sit down in a corner of the stage and explain in words that most lay people would understand what and why.

This is a complete departure from the opaque secret squirrel approach favoured by regulators and public bodies worldwide. An approach that had bred suspicion, plot theories and extremism. And has contributed to rock bottom vaccine uptake among US healthcare workers.

The new policy is also explained in an article in the New England Journal of Medicine. The New FDA Regulatory Framework for Covid-19 Vaccination is reproduced below. The article is open access, so you are encouraged to read it in its entirety.

Both Drs Makary and Prasad probably crafted the policy with an eye on the disastrous situation they have been called to rectify, with trust in public institutions at an all time low so we cut them some slack. However there are two aspects of the whole package that still need looking into and were rapidly glossed over in the announcement (a third one is mentioned in the last line of this post).

First, antibody responses are still considered a meaningful endpoint. We have repeatedly stated that this is not good enough, but it is likely that Vinay did not want to scare pharma and their friends too much.

The second is his acceptance of “symptomatic Covid” as an end point. The Commissioner and Director know very well that ILI is a syndrome and only robust laboratory confirmation can sort Covid 19 from, say, Rhinovirus or Influenza infections.

The whole announcement may be the most significant step forward in EBM in the last decade. Let’s see what happens, and see if any countries fall off their current pedestal and follow an evidence-based approach.



This post was written by two old geezers who find Dr Prasad’s socks interesting and understand why Rome was not built in one day.





