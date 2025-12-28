The sorry Tales from the Frontline Carl told made me shiver.

I come from an age when my surgery was accessible within 24 hours, and my activity and my staff’s activity were not chasing people to be vaccinated. We tried to listen to our patients, occasionally curing and always trying to help. This was within the constraints of 40-50 appointments a day, plus home visits in between.

Being a principal in general practice in Aldershot, most of my patients were ex-services like me. Two had actually jumped at Arnhem, and one had lost a leg on D-Day.

We may not have been the best practice in England, but we did try, and like us, I am sure many more are still trying hard to do what they were trained to do today in challenging circumstances.

So? The so is: despite a broken system with considerable gaps in the care pathway.

What Carl and many of our subscribers describe is unacceptable in a civilised society.

The “Superflu” fiasco laid bare some of the chronic wounds that had hardly healed from the Covid pandemic.

We are at present researching the origins of the “Superflu” pantomime and will report our findings in due course, but for now we have one or two considerations to offer.

With an inflated, huge establishment of bureaucrats, how can any government justify throwing taxpayers’ money into a service like the one Carl described? If anyone has any doubts as to the danger these bureaucrats pose to the public, Sir Jim Mackie’s nonsense of the 6th of November should be sufficient proof.

Ditto for some academics and senior NHS figures who lack an understanding of front-end operations and ignore their own data: “Super flu” isn’t the issue; it’s super-incompetence.

We have already written about the disgraceful role played by the media, but in times of crisis, charlatans are often the first port of call. There are plenty of them about, and on call for outlets such as the BBC, as we have shown.

The usefulness of “flu” (or other plagues) to the establishment has now become quite obvious. Influenza (which is conveniently and often mixed with the colloquial vague f word “flu”) is supernatural. It is the influenza dei pianeti, the influence of the stars of our ancestors.

If it’s supernatural, all we can actually do is wring our hands and pray that the catastrophe will pass. No blame attached to us, guv; it’s mystical and beyond our control. However, it is still a suitable vehicle for pushing quack remedies.

Now that we know that “flu” is a functional screen to cover up an elephant-sized broken system, is anyone in a position of power going to take any action? I mean real action, not a Hallett-type job, a hatchet job, or a committee of three wise, mutually backslapping men (yes, men).

Or is the pantomime destined to be repeated year after year - as it currently does - until the borrowed money runs out?

This post was written by a horrified former GP geezer.