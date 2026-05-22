On May 2nd, we reported on the UK Health Scare Agency’s claim that the “hottest part of the day” falls between 11 am and 3 pm. Although it sounded authoritative, we reported that it was also wrong.

Now that it’s finally warming up, the Agency has taken the opportunity to update its GOV.UK guidance, Beat the heat: hot weather advice.

Share Trust the Evidence

The update comes with a fresh twist: officials have revised their advice in light of “new evidence” about peak temperatures and UV exposure.

Here in the office, we weren’t aware of any new breakthroughs in peak temp and UV exposure, so we thought we’d take a look at what has changed.

We’ve put the old and new guidance side by side to see if you can spot the difference:

In light of this supposedly “new evidence”, one is left wondering what exactly has changed.

The curious part is the renewed emphasis on seeking shade during periods of highest UV exposure, as though this were a recent scientific revelation. In reality, the fact that solar UV radiation peaks around midday, when the sun is at its highest point, was established more than a century ago by the German physicist and meteorologist Carl Dorno, who documented this in 1919. Relatively new then.

This post was written by two old geezers who suspect the UKHSA is reading TTE. Enjoy the Weekend.