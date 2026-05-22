Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

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Vivian Evans's avatar
Vivian Evans
7h

Sigh. One wonders how previous generations and all those living in more mediterranean climates managed to survive the dangers of actual sunshine and warm weather without the wise counsel from 'our health experts'.

And weren't we supposed to g out in the sun, to stimulate the body's Vitamin D production? I'm so confused ...

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Peter Selley's avatar
Peter Selley
7h

Anyone who can access this information and understands it doesn't need that type of help from the Nanny State and its advisers who are paid out of my taxes.

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