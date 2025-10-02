The government announced that it would combat “flu” outbreaks by removing bureaucratic red tape. Allowing doctors and pharmacists to prescribe “flu” medicines year-round to reduce winter pressures and protect the NHS.

Stephen Kinnock, Minister of State at the Department of Health and Social Care, is removing the restriction that prevents antivirals from being prescribed outside the usual ‘flu season’ until an annual letter of confirmation from the Chief Medical Officer is received. He believes the letter is causing delays in treatment.

Putting aside the nonsense associated with the use of the F-word and the associated 200 pathogens driving influenza-like illness, and the catastrophic messaging that comes with “protect the NHS,” the TTE office can now convey that the government hasn’t got a clue how to prevent the winter pressures.

As we have reported from our Cochrane review, antivirals did not reduce any of the essential endpoints that offer a clinically meaningful benefit, not even in children.

The entire premise of stockpiling and the claimed effects on reducing pressure on the NHS is further undermined by evidence that neither oseltamivir nor zanamivir affects infection. From the treatment trials, it is evident that oseltamivir suppresses fever, reduces antibody response, and viral shedding, but not transmission.

“The governments now recommend antivirals for treatment of those at the highest risk of severe disease outside of flu season, following a confirmatory test for flu.”

They mean influenza, but let’s not worry and move on.

They also recommended antivirals to prevent disease in specific settings, such as care homes where confirmed cases of “flu” have occurred.

Yet, in the largest trial of 962 contacts that studied transmission, only 17 (1.8%) people aged 65 or over were included. The list of exclusions meant that all those who would reside in care homes were excluded from the trial.

Successive governments have found themselves in a mess because they haven’t followed the evidence.

Open prescribing data indicate that, even after the Chief Medical Officer sent his letter recommending antiviral prescriptions, the majority of general practitioners largely ignored the message. In fact, only 14,000 items were prescribed during the highest prescribing month over the past five years, despite a population of 57 million people.

So, when the inevitable NHS winter crises arrive, rest assured, the government has it in hand. “Removing barriers will enable the NHS to respond more quickly to health challenges year-round, strengthening its preparation for winter,” reports the health minister.

Yet, stockpiling ineffective antivirals is proving costly for the taxpayer. In Covid Research Waste - Antivirals: Mega Bin, we reported how the UK will have lost nearly £1.2 billion in two and a half years on stockpiling unused antivirals. Between 2005 and 2014, the UK Government spent £424 million on stockpiling Tamiflu (oseltamivir), with £74 million written off due to storage issues. The creation of the market for antivirals has been hugely successful. So far, the UK has spent £840 million on the stockpile.

But is the use of the F-word “flu” deliberate? The F-word refers to influenza-like illness for some. Are they suggesting prescribing antivirals for a severe cold of unknown origin, such as in June? So is the government suggesting using its ageing stockpile - before it goes out of date - for any episode of the F-word? Or is that too clever for them?

The government thinks its latest changes will enable primary care providers and health protection teams to respond more quickly. However, relying on ineffective treatments will do nothing to prevent the spread of infections, regardless of the time of year. Instead, this approach guarantees that NHS funding is wasted and valuable resources are diverted from essential tasks.

This post was written by two old geezers who hope that, at some point, evidence and honesty will return to public health discourse. But we see no sign of it.