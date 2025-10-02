Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vivien C Buckley's avatar
Vivien C Buckley
9h

I’ve said it before but will say it again. The governments are the largest waste of tax dollars, which is frustrating because we are footing the bill for an ill conceived plan. Is the purpose to make the population feel like their government is proactive regardless of efficacy? The data is available to read, why aren’t they reading it?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Robert Dyson's avatar
Robert Dyson
5h

My own experience is that since getting my blood level of vitamin D above 100 nmol/L several years ago I have had no significant respiratory illness, in fact no illness except an ectopic heart beat that turned up, strangely, after I had a Pfizer covid-19 vaccine early January 2021, now resolved (I am not asserting a connection - I am sure all sorts of things go wrong post 80 years old). Confounding factors are that I stopped eating ultra-processed foods and went lower carb (~100 g a day to cover glucose needs) several years ago as well. I know this is not TTE standard but there is other evidence.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Carl Heneghan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture