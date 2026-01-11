Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Maurice McCarthy's avatar
Maurice McCarthy
3h

I can add one specific detail. A GP I know has been told that microphones shall be placed in his room wired to a transcription service on the practice network. The aim is that he will not have to write up notes after seeing a patient. The whole interview will be automatically recorded. If this works it could clearly save time but I'm more than unsure about the privacy aspect.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
Nigel King's avatar
Nigel King
3h

Start small. A service that is creaking is the appointment system. Many of my friends have many duplicate conflicting letters (including myself). These are costly and require patients phoning to. Check and change requires extensive telephone calls where the NHS operator takes up to 7 minutes to even recommend a date and time. I feel sure that AI could help in this situation and be reasonably easy to implement. It could make the service more efficient and reduce staffing costs.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Carl Heneghan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture