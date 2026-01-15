Trust the Evidence

Vivian Evans
4h

Precisely this: " Medicine’s problem was never finding things; it’s knowing what to do next, and having the time, staff, and beds to do it." Let me add that nowadays there's another problem added for medicine: too many people demand that 'things' be found 'officially' by doctors because of the tsunami of 'health advice' in MSM and social media, according to which everybody has 'something wrong' with them. And if 'something' is wrong, be it ever so spurious, then help must be given - by 'authorities' such as doctors. If that's impossible, then one has at least a wonderful label which can be used as excuse for everything else in one's life: responsibility for one's life becomes unnecessary.

Dr Anne McCloskey
4h

Excellent analysis. I suspect this too will pass, and we'll look back in amazement at the arrogance and hubris of it all. Without clinical context, experience and nuance, it can't work. The overdiagnosis aspect is important, causing huge trauma and the burden of unnecessary and sometimes harmful treatments.

