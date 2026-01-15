In Part 1, we discussed Streeting’s most significant strategic mistake in proposing AI as the “solution” to workforce shortages.

‘AI is not much use without data,’ said Peter Selley. ‘Absolutely. “AI” is a _tool_. (Wes Streeting is also a tool, but in a _slightly_ different sense,’ wrote Seb Thirlway.

But it was Myra’s comment that caught our eye: ‘One area I feel AI would be helpful early on is the reading of diagnostic images.’

Radiology and medical imaging are often considered the “obvious” AI use cases.

Imaging data are digital, standardised, and abundant, making AI well-suited to radiology problems such as identifying lung nodules, and promising faster progress and more demonstrable outcomes than the more complex world of frontline clinical care.

Any solution that promises faster reading, faster triage, or workload reduction presents a clear return on investment. Moreover, the regulatory hurdles for these solutions are easy to navigate. The FDA’s prior experience regulating imaging software has lowered regulatory barriers, particularly compared with AI systems that recommend treatments or replace clinical judgment.

Early successes of some imaging AI tools, such as stroke detection, mammography triage, and chest X-ray screening, garnered significant media attention and academic interest. Once a particular field becomes widely recognised- the “poster child” - it tends to be cited more frequently, even though the actual impact in real-world applications is more modest than the initial excitement suggests.

The truly transformative opportunities —clinical reasoning, care coordination, prevention, and system-level optimisation — are harder, slower, and less glamorous, but likely far more impactful.

The reality is AI works on paper, but often not on patients. As clinicians routinely encounter AI tools that perform well on curated datasets but fail under real-world variation (e.g., different scanners, protocols, patient populations). It may miss clinically important cases: An AI tool that’s 99% accurate but fails in systematic, hard-to-predict ways is not reassuring; it’s dangerous.

The fact that many AI tools improve sensitivity by increasing false positives wil be lost on politicians. The consequences are more follow-up imaging, more invasive tests, and more patient anxiety. Radiologists already act as filters against overdiagnosis. Tools that add noise, even if they catch rare findings, often make the job harder, not easier.

However, one of the main issues is accountability: When a clinician misses a finding, they are accountable legally and ethically. When an AI system misses a finding, the clinician remains accountable. AI isn’t a partner, it’s an unreliable assistant whose mistakes the clinician owns.

AI also dosn;t understand context, whereas clinicians are evaluated on it. Radiology findings are rarely clear-cut; for example, a lung nodule might be critical for one patient, incidental for another, and irrelevant for another. AI typically analyses pixels without considering the patient’s history, medical trajectory, or care goals. Yet, clinicians rely on clinical judgment rather than solely on image classification. Tools that overlook context cannot effectively replace experienced judgments and may even lead to errors.

Even when AI is framed as assistive, clinicians must still read the entire image, document their findings independently, and ultimately be able to defend their decisions in court.

If politicians understood the actual patient journey, they’d realise that imaging AI is only one optimiser in a complex system. Improving a single step in the patient journey does not reliably improve outcomes and may even worsen them. In the real world, the delay is not due to image interpretation; it is due to access to imaging, triage, or downstream capacity. Since no single entity controls the entire pathway, improvements in imaging performance often don’t lead to better overall patient outcomes.

The bottom line is that AI’s very good at finding things on scans. Medicine’s problem was never finding things; it’s knowing what to do next, and having the time, staff, and beds to do it.

This post was written by two old geezers who think that if you seek, you will find, find, find (paraphrasing the WHO Director General).

