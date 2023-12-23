The Great Christmas TTE quiz
Test your (and your families) knowledge around the Christmas table.
Before leaving you all to your festive celebrations, we wanted to engage our readers' brains in solving a series of impenetrable riddles.
The first prize for the first correct answer is a complimentary subscription to TTE for 2024.
Go on, try answering:
1. Who, during the first lockdown, climbed a ladder to a first-floor window to meet with his girlfriend? Was it:
a. Henry Houdini
b. The Mayor of Leicester
c. Giacomo Casanova
2. What do Italians aged 0 to 40 need most?
a. An Ironman suite
b. Covid vaccination
c. A plate of pasta
3. Solve Fermat’s last theorem: rule of 1+rule of 3+rule of 2 =
4. Who performed a forward three-and-a-half somersault tuck dive on mask effectiveness against respiratory infections? Was it:
a. Henry Houdini
b. Dame Jenny Harries
c. Tom Daley
4. Whose public health knowledge could be written on the back of a postage stamp?
a. The Postmaster General
b. The former chair of Public Health England
c. Matt Hancock
d. Stanley Gibbons
5. Who dubbed Rishi Sunak “Dr Death”?
a. Morticia Add…