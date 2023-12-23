Before leaving you all to your festive celebrations, we wanted to engage our readers' brains in solving a series of impenetrable riddles.

The first prize for the first correct answer is a complimentary subscription to TTE for 2024.

Go on, try answering:

1. Who, during the first lockdown, climbed a ladder to a first-floor window to meet with his girlfriend? Was it:

a. Henry Houdini

b. The Mayor of Leicester

c. Giacomo Casanova

2. What do Italians aged 0 to 40 need most?

a. An Ironman suite

b. Covid vaccination

c. A plate of pasta

3. Solve Fermat’s last theorem: rule of 1+rule of 3+rule of 2 =

4. Who performed a forward three-and-a-half somersault tuck dive on mask effectiveness against respiratory infections? Was it:

a. Henry Houdini

b. Dame Jenny Harries

c. Tom Daley

4. Whose public health knowledge could be written on the back of a postage stamp?

a. The Postmaster General

b. The former chair of Public Health England

c. Matt Hancock

d. Stanley Gibbons

5. Who dubbed Rishi Sunak “Dr Death”?