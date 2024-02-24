Our post You don't copy the losers got a lot of comments for which we are grateful.

The provisional list of institutions and individuals who pushed “zero covid” is there for you to suggest more entries. These folk should apologise for their stance (one of them had the good grace of doing so), but whether they apologise or not, you should remember their names, given the responsibility they bear.

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Spurred by your comments and swept away by the flood of crocodile tears over the harms of lockdown identified in "hindsight", we ask our readers to cite names and specific examples of back peddlers or flip-floppers. These are people who spurted forth a view to then change it (when the damage had been inflicted). The rules of the challenge allow you to nominate single or double flip-floppers, but the flip-flops must have taken place respectively before and after the great lockdowns.

To make the list, we also require the evidence of the flip-flop, as we have done for Dame Jenny Harries.

The First pr…