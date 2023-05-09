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This image, courtesy of Dr Gervas, is doing the rounds on Twitter. It is so good and so thoughtful that we thought we would run our first quiz on it.

Complete the pattern for where is soon-to-be former US CDC Director Dr Walensky going to be employed next.

The first correct prediction wins a gift subscription to TTE.

Over to you folks……..for this post, we have turned on the comments to all to allow the date and time stamp for your predictions - Once we know where Dr Walenskly goes next, we’ll then proclaim the winner and award the prize.

Matt Hancock and Martin Pace will not be able to take part on the basis of extreme politeness and acumen. Everyone else is welcome.