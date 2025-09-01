We posted on the nine most mendacious COVID contracts we could find, sending FOI requests to the DHSC related to the tenders, essentially asking the same question: what did we get for our money?

Our subscriber, Seb, then proposed a sweepstake.

The aim was to guesstimate how many answers we would receive from our Freedom of Information (FOI) campaign to weedle out details of the nine contracts.

The nine contracts were a small number, a fraction of what actually occurred, but they totalled £249,283,153 of our money. The contracts were arbitrarily chosen by us as targets for further analysis due to their high value and other unusual features that smelled fishy.

The correspondence related to each was regularly featured in TTE posts in the fluff series, along with a guest 10th contract that had an interesting story attached.

Our poll revealed that 84% of TTE readers were sceptical about the responses we would receive and opted for the 1-3 range. Now, to close the sweepstake, we need to define what is meant by “replies”. Each of our FOI requests elicited a response, but the response did not provide any information.

Our FOI requests got shunted around the DHSC garden: from the “we are only here for the beer” onto the UK Scare Agency, to the moribund NHS England.

Until we got the most recent answer from the UKHSA, we did not consider the quest finished.

Now we have it:

We think we can draw two tentative conclusions. Either the contracts were not monitored and our cash was wasted on something else, or they were monitored, but the three bodies refuse to tell us anything of value.

Second, the Scare Agency does not have data to hand; they have to gather it. In other words, they have no idea what they got for our money. In a normal contracting transaction, you would ask for periodic updates to make sure things were following the statement of requirements - you might even ask for an end-of-contract report.

The key words here are “historical” and the assertion that we are seeking opinions. We have already pointed out that taxpayers’ money expenditure is not historical; it may be the reason for tax rises. If it’s historical, look in your pockets and tell us what you see.

Additionally, all our FOIs requesting real information were either stonewalled or required a degree of persistence to obtain something, albeit not a great deal.

We never sought opinions; we never have. This is exactly the opposite of our request: to quantify the benefits to taxpayers from the contracts.

So, so far there are no winners in the sweepstake, which is a shame considering the prizes we had in mind for the winners: a signed copy of Matt Hancock’s biography, or a backdated contract with [REDACTED] for the delivery of [REDACTED] to [REDACTED] for the value of [REDACTED] during the period from [REDACTED] to [REDACTED].

But we cooked the books (no pun intended) too. We did not provide the zero option in our sweepstake poll.

The picture that emerges is one of reckless spending, lacking any accountability. “I am doing something”. “What?” “Anything”.

But the public is not stupid, and trust in public bodies is at an all-time low, as we pointed out to our friend xxxxxxxx@xxxx.xxx.xx.com.

This post was written by two old geezers who would like to thank Seb again for his [REDACTED] idea.