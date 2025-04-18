The H5 Avian and seasonal Influenza Vaccines - Update on FOI responses from the MHRA
We are still at it.
The saga of trying to get information from the UK’s “enabler” MHRA is still going on. We are now reaching the stage where our requests, denied for a variety of reasons, are going for internal review.
According to the boiler plate that means “The purpose of the internal review procedure is to provide a fair, thorough and independent review of the handling of your request under the Freedom of Information Act 2000 (FOIA)”.
Well, let’s see if that happens to the latest of requests being accepted for internal review.
This is the one where we asked two questions:
The first was a description of the production processes for seasonal and avian influenza vaccines.
The second was a description of the differences between the production of the two types of vaccines.
MHRA cleverly conflated the two requests and then told us they’d already answered: it was commercial in confidence. Buzz off.
As there is no time limit to the Internal Review process MHRA probably hopes that we will disappear in a puff of smoke.
More background to this long and extenuating process is here:
And here:
This post was written by two old geezers who do not smoke.
In the meantime…
I got an answer from the APHA (Animal plant and health agency) about their bird testing for avian influenza. Will summarise and post….
I got an initial answer from a junior health minister regarding the purchase of 5 million doses of H5N8 vaccine, which was wholly unsatisfactorily, basically saying they had purchased the vaccines so they would be prepared if there was an outbreak. My MP has followed this up at my request to get proper answers, so am waiting….
Take a look at this article! https://www.theepochtimes.com/us/fda-grants-fast-track-designation-for-possible-mrna-bird-flu-vaccine-company-says-5841799?utm_source=ref_share&src_src=ref_share&utm_campaign=br-cc&src_cmp=br-cc
Apparently fast tracking self replicating mRNA vaccine for H5N1.
In the meantime in China 3 human cases of H9N2….
Honestly… headless chickens is the appropriate term to use..
“Over 1 billion fertilised chicken eggs are used annually in the manufacture of vaccines.
up to 82 % of influenza vaccine production is egg-based. Embryos in fertilised eggs are used as the culture for virus growth,”
“the best quality eggs currently available – are not always free of bacteria or viruses.”
https://cordis.europa.eu/article/id/436245-contamination-free-eggs-boost-vaccine-production
Furthermore, influenza (especially Influenza A) mutates with every infection, as well as during production in the egg - thus, a different virus is grown in each of the billion eggs?!
https://substack.com/@wouterhavinga/note/c-84782739?r=bgg7o&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=notes-share-action