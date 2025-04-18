The saga of trying to get information from the UK’s “enabler” MHRA is still going on. We are now reaching the stage where our requests, denied for a variety of reasons, are going for internal review.

According to the boiler plate that means “The purpose of the internal review procedure is to provide a fair, thorough and independent review of the handling of your request under the Freedom of Information Act 2000 (FOIA)”.

Well, let’s see if that happens to the latest of requests being accepted for internal review.

This is the one where we asked two questions:

The first was a description of the production processes for seasonal and avian influenza vaccines.

The second was a description of the differences between the production of the two types of vaccines.

MHRA cleverly conflated the two requests and then told us they’d already answered: it was commercial in confidence. Buzz off.

As there is no time limit to the Internal Review process MHRA probably hopes that we will disappear in a puff of smoke.

This post was written by two old geezers who do not smoke.