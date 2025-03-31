In several posts, we have reported our efforts to get to the bottom of the Avian Influenza threat and the UK’s purchase and stockpiling of relevant vaccines. Our quest started before Christmas, responding to the news that the UKHSA had purchased over 5 million doses of an Influenza H5 “pandemic” vaccine.

At least every 18 months, the British taxpayer forks out nearly 50 million GBP for an untested vaccine, targeted to an unknown entity for a threat lacking credibility “just in case”.

On March 11, Tom received more information from a review of the FOI he had requested. The MHRA's reply was the first clear indication of what went on. They consider all three current licensed or semi-licensed avian influenza vaccines bioequivalent to Sanofi’s Aflunov, which was licensed 15 years ago.

We then asked the UKHSA for laboratory confirmation of the H5N1 case in the Midlands, which the UKHSA reported had a great crash of cymbals. The answer was that it was all confidential. We pointed out that laboratory tests are untraceable, except for the ones greatly detailed by UKHSA staff in their publications. No answer, despite a hastener on 27 February. This is a nice example of double standards.

UPDATE: The UKHSA still has not responded. Therefore, we can only conclude that the case is unproven due to the absence of details. Will they disclose the information in a publication as they have done before?

Given the plethora of licensed or quasi-licensed avian influenza vaccines, we also asked the MHRA what the production differences were, if any. There has been stony silence since February 26th.

UPDATE: It’s all confidential

Given the plethora of avian influenza vaccines, we then asked for a copy of the informed consent sheet provided or advised to be used to those offered H5 avian influenza vaccines on 27 February.

UPDATE: We got a response.

Given that the UKHSA has spent a load of our cash purchasing one or more vaccines against avian influenza, can you tell us what an “avian influenza case” means?

We got the usual evasive reply so we appealed and asked for an internal review, using streetwise logic: You cannot classify a viral disease as a threat if you do not have a definition of an infectious case.

UPDATE: The response is still undergoing internal review by the MHRA.

We need to clarify the requirement for informed consent which arose from WWII, the Nuremberg and Dachau Trials, and the Declaration of Helsinki.

It is illegal to perform any procedure without informed consent, real informed consent, that appraises the person about to be vaccinated (volunteer or not) of what is known about the substance he/she will soon host: the likely benefits and risks.

This is even more important in this case because vaccination is usually carried out in asymptomatic people to prevent disease.

The MHRA's answer is partly nonsense.

As we have explained, the regulation and approval of biologics (such as vaccines) and drugs follow a set format based on producing a mass of information summarising the evidence development programme.

This information is strictly standardised to avoid wasting time and universally follows the ICH E3 Structure and content of clinical study reports.

This is the part relevant to the informed consent in the ICH E3 reports:

The legal point is that informed consent is required to register a vaccine or drug that should be provided at the point of registration as part of the ICH E3 reporting standard. However, the UK regulator does not have a copy. So, how does the regulator know that the trials were legal and the registration is valid?

On the 7th of March, in a strangely helpful answer, the MHRA stated:

So, Novartis Aflunov licensed in 2010 is the predicate for the other three vaccines, which were licensed based on Regulation 56 of Human Medicines Regulations

However, the three vaccines licensed based on bioequivalence with Aflunov all differ, and the antigenic configurations and strains have changed. So were these new vaccines trialled, and where are the informed consent forms? Undoubtedly, the licensing body should have them. DHSC does not issue licenses; that’s the job of the regulator.

UPDATE: We have pointed this out, in our customary polite way by requesting sample consent forms for all four avian vaccines. So, if there is no informed consent, registration is illegal. We’ll await the MHRA’s response to this point. We also requested the proof of bioequivalence necessary under Regulation 56, which we are still awaiting.

