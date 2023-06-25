In Week 2, Sir Christopher Wormald, Permanent Secretary at the Department of Health, gave evidence and provided some of Monday's most memorable quotes:

Question: "The National Risk Assessment [towards the bottom of the page] is a strategic medium term planning tool. Risks captured within the NRA [the national risk assessment] are examples of civil emergencies that could plausibly affect the United Kingdom within its territorial boundaries in the next five years ... It is crucial all risks are assessed using a consistent, evidence-based approach." What is an evidence-based approach?

Wormald Answer. “I think it's exactly what it says on the tin, so that it should be on the basis of expert opinion, modelling and the available evidence.”

Question. “An approach that isn't based on available evidence isn't much of an approach, is it?

Answer. Well, I mean, government is sometimes in the situation where it has to take decisions despite lack of evidence, so that does happen.”

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