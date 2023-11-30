In his evidence to the Inquiry, Andy Burnham, Mayor of Manchester, mentioned how, in 2021, people from Bolton were banned from travelling to Scotland on 24 May.

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Yet, on 18 June, tens of thousands of Scottish fans travelled to London to drink themselves silly and watch England and Scotland play out a goalless draw at Wembley.

The Tartan Army supporters planned a mass gathering in Hyde Park before watching the match in London pubs and bars.