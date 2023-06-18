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We wrote about the Hallet Inquiry assuming “that the Inquiry would genuinely look at events of the last three years and the evidence decisions were made on. Chaired by a British judge who seemed to stand no nonsense from politicians, a widely respected member of the Upper House, what could go wrong?”

It’s beginning to look like “what could go right?” would be the more apposite question.

Mr Keith, the lead KC of the Inquiry, started proceedings with a very long statement. The Inquiry

“will focus on those areas of the pandemic and the United Kingdom's response to it that have caused the greatest public concern, and where there may be a need in the public interest to make urgent recommendations so that we may be better prepared in the event of the next national civil emergency to befall us. That module starts today, Module 1. It commences that process. It investigates what the state of the whole country's emergency preparedness response and resilience structure and systems were when the pa…