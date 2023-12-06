“As soon as I get an email with a title such as “The Hallett Inquiry ..” I delete it. Change your title; it’s boring stuff!”

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The author of this sentence called one of us to discuss other things but made the remark off the cuff during the closing stages of the conversation.

We politely pointed out that we are covering the scientific side (or lack of scientific side) at the behest of our readers.

As Bilbo pointed out in his “I hate to do this to you guys”, we do not want to spend any more time on the Inquiry, but the number of accesses and subscribers to TTE keeps going up, so someone somewhere is interested.

As we have already written, we feel the importance of documenting the perverted logic that some witnesses have displayed, ignoring the “I said, she said, they said” parts.

But, yes, it is depressing rather than boring. It is depressing to see 100 years' worth of research thrown out of the window overnight; it is depressing to see how the show was taken over by those with the loudest v…