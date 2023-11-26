This is the first of a series of brief posts focussing on the Transcript of the evidence given to Inquiry by Professor Dame Angela McLean on the 23rd of November, 2023.

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Each post will examine the Professor’s statements as they provide a Jack Dowie window - they reveal the thought processes behind the decisions made during the COVID story by those in powerful positions. Our comment will be brief as we like our readers to chip in.

Dame Angela was a leading light in SAGE and is currently the UK Government's Chief Scientific Advisor. The excerpts are not necessarily in chronological order, as we choose what we consider the most relevant and topical points.

Here she is being quizzed about the Zoom meeting with the Prime Minister on 20 September 2020 in which Carl took part (which was preceded by the immortal McLean-Edmunds “f**kwit” exchange):

Dame Angela equates doing more studies with close to doing nothing: more or less.

However, at the time, we were still unclear about the benefits and ri…