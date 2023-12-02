We continue with our series of brief posts focussing on the transcript of Professor Dame Angela McLean’s testimony on November 23rd, 2023.

Dame Angela was a leading light in SAGE and is currently the UK Government's Chief Scientific Advisor.

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In this part of the transcript (page 101), she does not remember what was said about the urgency of locking down at the meeting with the PM on 20 September 2020.

However, she has no problem remembering what (John) Edmunds’ said and also his view on existing immunity: