The Hallett Inquiry: Eminence-based medicine Part 5
There is no time; it’s an emergency!
We continue with our series of brief posts focussing on the transcript of Professor Dame Angela McLean’s testimony on November 23rd, 2023.
Dame Angela was a leading light in SAGE and is currently the UK Government's Chief Scientific Advisor.
Here, she is musing about protecting the vulnerable:
Professor McLean mentions “I think” 123 times in her deposition, lasting approximately three hours (including breaks).