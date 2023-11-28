We continue with our series of brief posts focussing on the transcript of Professor Dame Angela McLean’s testimony on November 23rd, 2023.

Dame Angela was a leading light in SAGE and is currently the UK Government's Chief Scientific Advisor.

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Here, she exchanges views with Lady Hallett on what matters: what scientists think, not how they present their ideas.

We do not know what electrified her, but scientists do not present what they think; they offer the evidence, its strengths and weaknesses and possible interpretations.

There may be many interpretations. Therefore, the scientific process entails testing these and eliminating the unlikely ones one by one until you are left with the most likely or the least falsifiable- what you would call “following the science.”

Your interpretation may not be the truth, but it’s the one with the least uncertainty, and it allows you to weigh the known benefits and risks as dictated by the precautionary principle.

Then, if asked, you should give a view of …