We continue with our series of brief posts focussing on the transcript of Professor Dame Angela McLean’s testimony on November 23rd, 2023.

Dame Angela was a leading light in SAGE and is currently the UK Government's Chief Scientific Advisor.

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Here, Lady Hallett is asking her to clarify the rationale for so-called circuit breaker lockdowns.

Like the previous statements, this is disturbing in many aspects.

First is the assumption that you have to do something, anything - the so-called “headless chicken principle”.

Second, the belief that short lockdowns “keep infections low”.

Writing in the Spectator, Ros Clark on 9 November 2020, asked if Wales’s ‘circuit-breaker’ made any difference. It didn’t.