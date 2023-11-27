We continue with our series of brief posts focusing on the transcript given to the Inquiry by Professor Dame Angela McLean on the 23rd of November, 2023.

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Dame Angela was a leading light in SAGE and is currently the UK Government's Chief Scientific Advisor.

Here, we look at the substance and tone of Dame Angela’s description and use of lockdowns of whatever duration:

From the tone, you would have thought that lockdowns' benefit/risk ratio was a slam dunk - they bring cases down. Period.

Readers of the Snow series know about epidemic curves: how Italy and the UK locked down at the peak of the exponential phase, which is why they seemed to “work,” yet left behind a trail of destruction.

We still do not have a clear understanding of what could minimize transmission of respiratory viruses, and now could be the time to find out.

For example, take the contribution to transmission that carers in homes may make. If you trialled live-in carers and randomised them, 50% of the care homes would get the …