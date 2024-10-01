We have often remarked on Baroness Hallett's blatant bias towards powerful officials and her KCs.

The comparison of her treatment last year of Professor Edmunds compared to Carl tells it all:

The judge and KCs' fawning and obsequiousness continue unabated. On 26 September, Professors Fong (consultant anaesthetist and heli doctor) and Sir Christopher Whitty (England’s CMO) gave evidence.

Share Trust the Evidence

The relevant transcripts of greetings and thank yous can help you judge how they were treated and the tone of the “questions” that will follow.

Professor Fong’s valedictory

Professor Whitty’s greeting:

Professor Whitty’s valedictory

The three fundamental values central to the role of judicial officeholders are Independence, Impartiality and Integrity. In a democracy, it is vitally important that judges are impartial and independent of all external pressures and of each other.

Regarding impartiality, “the judiciary should treat all members of the public equally and fairly, no matter who they are.” The Cabinet Office inquiry's guidance states that the impartiality of the Chair should be beyond doubt as “the overall purpose of every public inquiry is to provide an impartial view of what has happened.”

We will examine Whitty’s testimony in detail in forthcoming posts, but we’ll let you consider whether the Inquiry will deliver an impartial view of what happened.



This post was written by two old geezers who have received many Orders of the Boot.