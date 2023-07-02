We’re starting to get the sense we’ll be moving away from groupthink: No one wants to own up to the bad karma of being associated with the group: Instead, consensus is on the menu.

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Harries Answer: “Im smiling because there are a number of words which keep repeating through the Inquiry. I don't hold with the groupthink agenda, I think people spoke very freely, they may not all have thought the same thing, and at the end of a meeting you have to come to a consensus statement and position to support progressing whatever the topic in charge is.

Does the UKHSA have spies on our TTE posts? Last week we reported groupthink as the word of the week, and Dame Harries now agrees. However, the plan was to end up with one view. Consensus it is then - well, it is for this week.

Emma Victoria Reed, one of the two former deputy directors in the Department of Health and Social Care, was on the stand on Monday. We may have been reading this wrong so far. The KCs (Mr Keith) strategy is making everyon…