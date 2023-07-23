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It's the last week of Module 1 before the long summer break. Up on Monday was Ms Kate Bell, assistant general secretary to the Trades Union Congress (TUC), who took questions on budget cuts and workforce fragmentation: manna from heaven for a trade union representative to preach on the problems with cuts to services.

MS BELL: “I think, you know, there is clear evidence of the workforce shortages on the ability to respond. I think, you know, even in 2019, Unison was saying half of NHS workers on the frontline of patient care say there are not enough staff on their shift to ensure patients are treated safely and with compassion, and I think you can see those impacts going through to the pandemic.”

We also heard more about austerity as the cause, and all along it was the TUC leading the way in pointing this out.

MS BELL: “Absolutely. I think, you know, the Inquiry has heard widespread evidence about the impact of austerity on the health service, and I think it's important to note that …