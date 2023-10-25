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The fallout from Carl’s questioning at the Hallett Inquiry continues, probably much to the annoyance of those who carried out the deed.

The transcript of some of the parts of the testimony is interesting. Today, we focus on the KC’s apparent attempts to demean and undermine Carl’s figure. Specifically, let’s look at what Mr O’Connor asked concerning Carl’s publication record.

The questioning, which is leading and inquisitorial in tone, appears to be aimed at delivering the message, “this guy does not know what he is talking about”. Here’s what went on: