The Inquiry is back in Wales, and with that, there's another payday for the barristers: It's a wonder there are any left for court proceedings.

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The Welsh government’s KC, Andrew Kinnier, insisted WhatsApp wasn’t used to make decisions during the pandemic. If he’s right, it must have been employed to coordinate Karaoke parties with Number 10.

Yet, Vaughan Gething, currently campaigning to be Welsh Labour leader, used disappearing messages while he was the health minister. The most senior special advisor for the first minister for Wales, Vaughan Gething, had disappearing messages turned on.

Why would the disappearing messages be switched on, then? Perhaps it was to delete the recording of some civil servant singing Men of Harlech out of tune?

We understand that WhatsApp wasn’t used to discuss business, but the limited messages obtained show “Welsh government senior special advisors suspiciously and systematically deleting communications." While reminding ministers to “clear out WhatsApp c…