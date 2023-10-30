The latest post needed no comment; our readers provided that. However, I would like to propose a further reflection, and for this too, we would both be grateful for your reactions.

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Given the asymmetrical behaviour of Chair and King's Counsels (KCs) towards those regarded as important compared to the treatment meted out to Carl, there is a question to consider. Do any of the “witnesses”, regardless of who they are, where they come from and what their role is (or was), require legal representation?

Legal representation in the Inquiry is available, and here are the general rules:

A person is eligible can apply for funding if they are:

attending a Public Hearing of the Inquiry either to give evidence or to produce any document or other thing; or

they have such particular interest in the proceedings/outcome of the Inquiry which justifies an award.

The Chair will, when coming to a decision, take into account: